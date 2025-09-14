Tom Brady jokes about another comeback after his viral pass to Rob Gronkowski

Can the Patriots snap their slump in Miami against the Dolphins in Week 2?

Can the Patriots snap their slump in Miami against the Dolphins in Week 2?

Can the Patriots snap their slump in Miami against the Dolphins in Week 2?

Tom Brady hit Rob Gronkowski with another perfect pass on Sunday, which has the future Hall of Fame quarterback wondering if he and the tight end should get back on the football field for one more season.

Brady and Gronkowski left the field for the broadcast booth a few years ago, but both still look like they could put on pads and play a game today. Brady showed off his golden arm again on Sunday, as he delivered a long distance dart to Gronkowski in FOX's pregame show ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady made the pass look effortless and Gronk brought in Brady's bullet with relative ease, much to the delight of onlookers.

The moment went viral on X, and had the 48-year-old Brady wondering if the duo should get back out there on Sundays to unleash some more perfect spirals. Brady was obviously joking, but no one would be shocked if he came back and started throwing more touchdowns in the NFL.

A seven-time Super Bowl champ, Brady last played in 2022 when he was 45. He threw for 4,694 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that season. Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season, when he played 12 games for the Bucs and had 55 receptions and six touchdowns at the age of 32.

While they've been in the booth or on the desk for a few years, it looks like either could still make plays in the NFL.

Tom Brady with Rob Gronkowski

Brady and Gronkowski are one of the best quarterback-tight end duos of all time. It didn't matter if it was in New England or Tampa Bay; the two paired up for a lot of touchdowns on the football field.

Brady connected with Gronkowski 620 times in their 141 games together, which amassed 93 touchdowns and 9,275 receiving yards. Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with Brady in New England and another one in Tampa Bay.