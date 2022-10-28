To Do List: Book festival, Fenway flea market, Prudential Center trick-or-treating

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do in Boston this weekend, there's a book festival, a flea market and a Halloween event for kids.

BOSTON BOOK FESTIVAL

The Boston Book Festival returns to Copley Square this weekend with more than 200 authors and moderators taking part in this year's event.

There will be more than 70 sessions offered, which are all open to the public and free to attend. The Copley Square Street Fair and the Berklee Festival Stage are part of the sessions and be on the lookout for books by festival authors hidden around town.

bostonbookfest.org

When: October 28-29

Where: Copley Square, Boston

Cost: Free

FENWAY FLEA

A new outdoor community space is open in The Fenway called "The Station."

Starting at noon on Saturday and Sunday stop by during Fenway Flea to shop for goods. The market will be Halloween-themed Sunday with last minute costumes available.

thefenway.com

When: October 29-30 (12-5 p.m.)

Where: The Station, 1400 Boylston St., Boston

Cost: N/A

PRUBOO 2022

Also on Sunday, there's PruBoo 2022 at the Prudential Center.

The annual event features Halloween activities for kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with trick-or-treating at restaurants and stores, face painting, pumpkin decorating and more. Costumes are definitely encouraged and the event is free.

prudentialcenter.com

When: October 30 (11a.m.-1p.m.)

Where: Prudential Center, 800 Boylston St., Boston

Cost: Free

