Bertucci's closes 4 restaurants in Massachusetts as it files for bankruptcy again

Bertucci's has closed four restaurants in Massachusetts as it files for bankruptcy for the third time since 2018.

The Northboro-based Italian chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. In court documents, the company says its assets and liabilities range between $10 million and $50 million.

Bertucci's previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and 2022.

"On April 24, 2025, Bertucci's filed bankruptcy with the goal of promptly reorganizing its business for a sustainable and successful future," Bertucci's said in a statement. "Consistent with numerous other recent restaurant brand bankruptcies, consumer demand has shifted away from legacy casual-dining brands."

Bertucci's closes 4 restaurants in Massachusetts

Bertucci's website now only lists 10 Massachusetts locations. As recently as Wednesday, its website listed 14 locations, according to a snapshot from the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine.

The closed restaurants are in Braintree, Mansfield, North Andover and Norwood.

Customers who call those restaurants are greeted by a recorded message.

"Unfortunately this location has permanently closed," the message states. "We would like to thank our loyal guests for their support and patronage throughout the years."

The locations still listed as open on Bertucci's website are in Boston, Chelmsford, Chestnut Hill, Framingham, Hingham, Medford, Newton, Reading, Waltham and Westboro. There are also a handful of Bertucci's locations left in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware and Virginia.

Bertucci's opened its first restaurant in Somerville in 1981 and had 80 locations as recently as 2018.

Bertucci's Pronto opens in Boston

As more of its traditional restaurants close, Bertucci's this week just opened a new fast-casual spinoff restaurant in Boston. Bertucci's Pronto on Tremont Street has a 34-seat dining room, but is catering to diners on-the-go with pizza available by the slice, as well as salads and sandwiches.

"For Bertucci's longstanding and loyal patrons, the Bertucci's you know and love is here to stay as well, just with a few less locations for now," the company said.