3 Uno Pizzeria restaurant locations in Massachusetts have closed

Three Uno Pizzeria & Grill locations in Massachusetts and one in Rhode Island have closed for good.

The Massachusetts-based chain known for its deep dish pizza closed its restaurants in Dedham, in Braintree at the South Shore Plaza and Revere at the Northgate Shopping Center, as well as a location in Warwick, Rhode Island. Each of the restaurants had been in business for more than three decades.

"After 37 years of serving this amazing community, our Dedham location is closing its doors for the last time on Sunday," a Facebook post for that location said. "We would like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has made this restaurant feel like home for over three decades. It's been an unforgettable run!"

There was no immediate word on how many employees will be affected by the closures. WBZ-TV has reached out to the Norwood-headquartered company for comment.

There are just five Uno locations left in Massachusetts, and they are all located outside of I-495. They are in Attleboro, Bellingham, Sturbridge, Worcester, and in Springfield at the Basketball Hall of Fame. There are no more Uno restaurants in Rhode Island.

According to Uno's website, the chain's history dates back to 1943 in Chicago. Uno previously filed for bankruptcy back in 2010.

It's been a difficult run for casual dining restaurant chains in recent years. The Ninety Nine has closed multiple restaurants in the past decade. Last year, Bertucci's closed four restaurants in Massachusetts as it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again.