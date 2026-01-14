Time Out Market in Boston is closing as list of shuttered Massachusetts restaurants grows

Boston's Time Out Market, a Fenway food hall that billed itself as "the best of the city under one roof" when it opened less than seven years ago, is now set to close.

A vendor confirmed that they were told the last day of business will be Jan. 23. WBZ-TV has reached out to Time Out management for comment.

Time Out Market

The 27,000-square-foot space at 401 Park Drive has 15 eateries, two bars and a patio. Restaurants there included Ms. Clucks Deluxe, Cusser's Roast Beef & Seafood, Taqueria El Barrio, Blue Ribbon Barbecue, A&B Burgers, Lala's Neapolitan-ish Pizza, LuLu Green and Union Square Donuts.

The Time Out concept started in Lisbon, Portugal and expanded to New York, Chicago and more international cities. A Time Out Market in Miami closed in 2023.

The Boston Business Journal reports that the number of commercial vacancies in the Fenway area is rising. Outdoor equipment store REI, right next to the food hall, is also expected to close this year.

Restaurant closures in Massachusetts

There have been a string of notable restaurant closures in Massachusetts in recent months.

Over the weekend, Uno Pizzeria in Massachusetts closed locations in Braintree, Dedham and Revere. Bertucci's, another Massachusetts-based pizza chain, closed multiple restaurants in the state last year as it filed for bankruptcy again.

WBZ NewsRadio reported Friday that the Dugout Cafe, a dive bar near Boston University that was one of the first to get a liquor license in the city after Prohibition ended, has closed after selling its liquor license.

Boston-based steakhouse Davio's closed its Braintree restaurant to start the new year, The Patriot Ledger reported. And last spring, Boston said goodbye to iconic diner Twin Donuts after 70 years in business.