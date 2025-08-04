Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams OK after leaving practice to be treated for dehydration

The Patriots need Stefon Diggs to be THE GUY on offense

A scary moment played out for Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams during Monday's practice, as the 51-year-old was forced to leave the session early and had to be treated for dehydration. The team said Williams is doing OK, but is taking extra precautions after Monday's incident due to his previous medical issues.

Trainers were seen rushing a stretcher over to the sideline after Williams apparently collapsed during Monday's practice, but he was able to get up under his own power. He was taken inside Gillette Stadium on a cart and did not return for the rest of session.

After Williams' departure on Monday, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed defensive play-calling duties for the Patriots.

Terrell Williams health scare

Williams is in his first season with the Patriots, after new head coach Mike Vrabel brought him in to be his defensive coordinator following their time together in Tennessee. This isn't the first medical scare Williams has experienced since joining New England, as he stepped away from the team during offseason workouts in May because of a medical issue.

Williams still worked with the defense and addressed the team remotely from Michigan during his time away. As he did Monday, Kuhr handled most of the defensive coaching duties on-site during Williams' previous absence.

Williams had just rejoined the team ahead of training camp, and Vrabel expressed confidence that his medical issue wouldn't cost him time on the sideline. While it appears Williams will be OK after Monday's incident, the team likely has a backup plan in case Williams does have to miss time during the regular season.

Should that happen, Kuhr would be in line to call plays on defense, unless Vrabel wants to assume those duties himself.