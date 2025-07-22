Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is back with Patriots after health scare

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is back with the team for training camp after missing OTAs and minicamp because of an undisclosed medical scare. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Tuesday that Williams has been back with the team for the last few days, working with his fellow coaches and players.

"Big T is here and ready to go," Vrabel said of Williams in his pre-camp press conference at Gillette Stadium. "He's been on the field with us the last couple of days and players were excited to see him."

The 51-year-old Williams still met with his fellow coaches and players while he was away, but did so remotely from his home in Michigan. Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr took over and handled Williams' on-site duties during his absence.

It's never been revealed what kept Williams away from the team, but Vrabel doesn't foresee other absences going forward.

"I haven't seen any restrictions; he's not on PUP or NFI," Vrabel joked.

Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams

Vrabel and Williams have a nice working relationship that goes back to 2018 when Williams first joined his staff on the Tennessee Titans as the team's defensive line coach. The Titans made it to the AFC Championship Game in 2019, and in 2023, Williams added assistant head coach to his title.

While Williams has a lengthy history as a defensive coach, Vrabel said he makes an impact on players on both sides of the football.

"Just a great reach to every player on the team. I've seen him work with young offensive linemen who were across the ball, but he worked with them extensively on drills, pass-rush drills," relayed Vrabel. "He has a great perspective and it has helped me personally to reach guys I maybe hadn't been able to reach. He's been a great mentor for young coaches as well and I think our players have responded very well."