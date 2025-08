The Patriots need Stefon Diggs to be THE GUY on offense Steve Burton, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria discuss the latest from Patriots training camp, including all the good mojo Stefon Diggs is bringing to Drake Maye's receiving corps. They trio also breaks down Will Campbell first days in the NFL, looks ahead to Friday night's preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, and touches on the Tom Brady trophy that will be unveiled in Patriot Place.