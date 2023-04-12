Teddy the goldendoodle recovering at MSPCA in Boston after getting hit by car

BOSTON - A goldendoodle named Teddy is on the road to recovery in Boston after he was hit by a car late last month.

The MSPCA said 3-year-old Teddy got out of his home through a fence and was hit by a car. He suffered a fractured right front leg and has a deep wound on his left front leg.

The injuries could take months to heal and his owners agreed to surrender him so he could find a new home.

Vets at the MSPCA continue to monitor Teddy's injuries and they said it's still unclear if his fractured leg will be able to heal properly. There's a chance it may need to be amputated in the future.

Staff at the MSPCA said despite his injuries, Teddy is still moving around well and is very sweet and friendly.

The MSPCA said he'll soon be up for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

Teddy still has lots of recovery and treatment to go through over the next several weeks but the MSPCA will announce when they're ready to accept adoption applications.

They're also accepting donations for his care, which could top $10,000.