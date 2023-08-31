Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour concert film to movie theaters

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Taylor Swift makes her mark at Gillette with 'craziest production I've ever seen'
Taylor Swift makes her mark at Gillette with 'craziest production I've ever seen'

BOSTON - Couldn't get tickets to see Taylor Swift at her three sold-out Gillette Stadium shows this summer? She'll be on the big screen soon.

Swift announced Thursday that an "Eras Tour" concert film is coming to theaters on Friday, October 13. It will show at AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters.

Tickets are on sale now and will cost more than a regular movie at $19.89 plus tax for adults. It's a nod to her hit album 1989, which Swift re-recorded and will also be released in October. Kids and senior tickets are $13.13. No free movie passes will be accepted.

AMC warned that fans might run into "delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages" when trying to buy tickets online because of high demand. 

It's been estimated that Swift's tour could help add $5 billion to the worldwide economy. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

