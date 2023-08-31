Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour concert film to movie theaters

Taylor Swift makes her mark at Gillette with 'craziest production I've ever seen'

BOSTON - Couldn't get tickets to see Taylor Swift at her three sold-out Gillette Stadium shows this summer? She'll be on the big screen soon.

Swift announced Thursday that an "Eras Tour" concert film is coming to theaters on Friday, October 13. It will show at AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

Tickets are on sale now and will cost more than a regular movie at $19.89 plus tax for adults. It's a nod to her hit album 1989, which Swift re-recorded and will also be released in October. Kids and senior tickets are $13.13. No free movie passes will be accepted.

AMC warned that fans might run into "delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages" when trying to buy tickets online because of high demand.

It's been estimated that Swift's tour could help add $5 billion to the worldwide economy.