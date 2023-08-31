Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour concert film to movie theaters
BOSTON - Couldn't get tickets to see Taylor Swift at her three sold-out Gillette Stadium shows this summer? She'll be on the big screen soon.
Swift announced Thursday that an "Eras Tour" concert film is coming to theaters on Friday, October 13. It will show at AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters.
Tickets are on sale now and will cost more than a regular movie at $19.89 plus tax for adults. It's a nod to her hit album 1989, which Swift re-recorded and will also be released in October. Kids and senior tickets are $13.13. No free movie passes will be accepted.
AMC warned that fans might run into "delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages" when trying to buy tickets online because of high demand.
It's been estimated that Swift's tour could help add $5 billion to the worldwide economy.
for more features.