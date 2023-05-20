Taylor Swift wraps up first night of three-show series at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO - Taylor Swift's first night of her three-show, sold-out series at Gillette Stadium came to a close Friday and fans couldn't be happier they got to experience it.

"Not only did we have the childhood moments with her, we grew up and she grew up with us, so we listen to her all the time," said one Swiftie before the show.

There was a lot of travel leading up to the show for Swifties. Between the concert, Friday night rush hour and a Janet Jackson concert in nearby Mansfield, traffic was crawling on the way down to Foxboro. But Swifties kept their cool, listening to Swift's music and trading friendship bracelets from car to car.

"Honestly, not as bad as we thought it would be," one fan told WBZ TV. "I've been having stress dreams all week about being late, so this was really nice."

Related: Taylor Swift's Gillette Stadium concerts in Foxboro: What to know

Friday is the start of an agonizing weekend on the road near Gillette. If you're thinking about driving anywhere near the stadium, plan ahead. And if you're driving, experts remind you to keep your eyes on the road.

"One thing that we like to point out is that, especially with teen drivers, distraction is a big problem with additional passengers in the car," said AAA's Mark Schieldrop.

Eric Fisher has the forecast for the next two nights at Gillette Stadium. CBS Boston

Fans without tickets to the concert are being told not to come to Gillette because they won't be allowed inside to park and tailgate.

One added challenge for Saturday is rain is forecast for the evening. The full forecast can be found here.