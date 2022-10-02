Taylor Hall considered "week to week" after suffering upper-body injury in Bruins' preseason game

BOSTON -- The Bruins may not have winger Taylor Hall available when the season begins next week in Washington.

Hall is considered "week to week" after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's preseason game against the Flyers.

"Taylor Hall is week to week. It's a little more significant, the upper-body injury, than we expected yesterday," B's head coach Jim Montgomery said on Sunday.

Hall left Saturday's game late in the second period and did not return. After the game, Montgomery said the injury wasn't serious. A day later, though, the evaluation has changed.

The 30-year-old Hall is entering his second full season with the Bruins, after joining the team via trade in 2021. He's in the second year of a four-year contract that pays him $6 million per year. Hall was expected to work on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak this season, plans that will be put on hold for now. The Bruins are already without Brad Marchand in their top six to start the year, as he recovers from hip surgeries.

While the injury news worsened for Hall, it stayed the same for Fabian Lysell, whose injury was deemed minor after Saturday's game and is still not expected to keep him out for long.

The Bruins' regular season begins next week, on Wednesday, Oct. 12.