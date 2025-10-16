Healey, State Police to give update on street takeovers in Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey and Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble are giving an update at noon today on what they call "illegal street takeovers and car meetups" in the state.

Earlier this month, the Boston Police Department said a crowd of more than 100 people blocked traffic during a meetup in the area of Tremont Street and Mass. Ave. They allegedly attacked police cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other objects, torching one cruiser.

Two teenagers from Rhode Island, 18-year-old Julian Bowers and 19-year-old William Cantwell, were the only people arrested. They pleaded not guilty and were released on bail in the amount of $500 for Bowers and $1,000 for Cantwell.

Street takeovers in Massachusetts

That same weekend, Fall River police arrested five people between the ages of 19 and 22 after a group blocked roads and did donuts with their cars during a street takeover. Similar incidents have also been reported in Randolph and Middleboro.

Last week, Healey said she was directing State Police to work with local law enforcement to prevent further street takeovers.

"Not going to happen here," the governor said. "And if you do it, you're going to be punished. I'm serious."

World Cup implications

On Tuesday, a reporter at the White House cited the street takeover in Boston when asking President Trump if the region should lose the seven World Cup matches that are scheduled for next year at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The president said "we could take them away," though Mayor Michelle Wu responded that "there's no real threat" of FIFA moving the games.

"Boston better clean up their act," Mr. Trump said. "That's all I can say."

Healey's response to the street takeovers has been criticized by her Republican challengers in the 2026 race for governor.

"The truth is, incidents like we saw in the South End the other night are becoming more and more common. And they are becoming more and more common because the bad guys know there are no consequences," candidate Brian Shortsleeve told WBZ-TV.