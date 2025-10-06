2 arraigned after 100+ person vehicle takeover that torched Boston police cruiser

A judge set bail for two men who were arrested over the weekend during what police described as a "large-scale vehicle takeover" involving illegal street racing in Boston. The takeover ended with a police cruiser being torched by fireworks.

The Boston Police Department said there were more than 100 people involved in the chaotic scene on Mass. Ave and Tremont Street Sunday around 2 a.m.

Julian Bowers, 18, and William Cantwell, 19, were the only two people arrested. Both men are from Rhode Island. They were arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of both men. Prosecutors sought $20,000 cash bail for Cantwell and $15,000 cash bail for Bowers. Instead, the judge set bail at $500 for Bowers and $1,000 for Cantwell.

Boston vehicle takeovers

The men were allegedly part of a massive group that coordinates gatherings on social media and in group messaging platforms. They arrive in various locations and use their cars to block off streets to stop the flow of traffic. Prosecutors said drivers perform burnouts, donuts and illegal street races, often live streaming the activities.

One officer's cruiser was being targeted by the group, according to police, so he began to drive in circles in an effort to keep people off the vehicle. Several people jumped onto the hood of the cruiser while others were throwing fireworks and other objects. Police said the officer heard explosions, and then noticed the cruiser was filling with smoke and sparks.

The cruiser eventually went up in flames and was completely destroyed. No officers were hurt.

Part of growing nationwide trend

Bowers was allegedly seen throwing objects at officers and their cruisers. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Cantwell was accused of smashing a police cruiser repeatedly with an orange pole. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. Police also charged him with drug possession after allegedly finding two packages of marijuana edibles in his bag.

In court, the prosecutor said this weekend's incident is part of a growing nationwide trend. Groups often come from out of state and move quickly to overwhelm police, a Boston Police Department task force on the groups said.

Bowers and Cantwell, who has an open drag racing case out of Rhode Island, were ordered to stay of Boston except for legal proceedings and to meet with their attorneys. They must also wear GPS monitoring bracelets when the make bail.

Both men are due in court on November 5 for a pretrial hearing.