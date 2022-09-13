Moose spotted strolling through Sterling neighborhoods
STERLING – Firefighters in Sterling spent part of their Tuesday morning making sure a 4-hoofed pedestrian didn't cause any traffic issues.
A moose was wandering on Greenland Road.
A pair of firefighters provided assistance to make sure the moose got back into the woods before causing any issues for oncoming cars.
The moose was also spotted in another neighborhood. A resident captured cell phone video showing it slowly walking around a car as it crossed the street and went into a neighbor's yard.
