Watch CBS News
Local News

Moose spotted strolling through Sterling neighborhoods

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Moose spotted strolling through Sterling neighborhoods
Moose spotted strolling through Sterling neighborhoods 00:16

STERLING – Firefighters in Sterling spent part of their Tuesday morning making sure a 4-hoofed pedestrian didn't cause any traffic issues.

A moose was wandering on Greenland Road.

How did the moose cross the road?? With the assistance of Firefighter Nickerson and Firefighter Finizio, of...

Posted by Sterling, MA Fire Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A pair of firefighters provided assistance to make sure the moose got back into the woods before causing any issues for oncoming cars.

The moose was also spotted in another neighborhood. A resident captured cell phone video showing it slowly walking around a car as it crossed the street and went into a neighbor's yard.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.