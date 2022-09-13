Moose spotted strolling through Sterling neighborhoods

STERLING – Firefighters in Sterling spent part of their Tuesday morning making sure a 4-hoofed pedestrian didn't cause any traffic issues.

A moose was wandering on Greenland Road.

How did the moose cross the road?? With the assistance of Firefighter Nickerson and Firefighter Finizio, of... Posted by Sterling, MA Fire Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A pair of firefighters provided assistance to make sure the moose got back into the woods before causing any issues for oncoming cars.

The moose was also spotted in another neighborhood. A resident captured cell phone video showing it slowly walking around a car as it crossed the street and went into a neighbor's yard.