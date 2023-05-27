Stephen Marsden and Evans Klimavich face multiple charges after drug bust led by State Police

QUINCY - Two men are facing multiple charges after State Police and the United States Postal Inspectors seized a package of cocaine mailed from Puerto Rico to the ringleader of a suspected drug organization in Quincy.

State Police said they found the cocaine after it was delivered to Stephen Marsden on Friday morning. He was arrested when police searched his apartment, they said they found five guns, dozens of edibles, about 80 Xanax pills, a money counting device and materials used to package narcotics.

They also obtained a warrant to search the Worcester apartment of Evans Klimavich, Marsden's co-conspirator. State Police said the search at Klimavich's apartment yielded a kilogram of cocaine, about 50 pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, hundreds of vape cartridges and $52,000 in cash. Klimavich was arrested when he arrived home.

State Police also searched an office space Marsden was renting in Fall River and said they found four ghost guns, several pounds of edibles and an ATM machine.

Both men face drug trafficking charges and Marsden faces additional charges for not having a license to carry firearms.