Mike Vrabel says Stefon Diggs will be "ready to go" for Patriots in Week 1

All signs were pointing toward Stefon Diggs playing in Week 1 throughout the summer, until the receiver poured some cold water on his comeback a few weeks ago. But New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has seemingly ended any speculation over Diggs' Week 1 status with the regular season less than two weeks away.

Diggs has made an incredible recovery from the torn ACL he suffered last October while with the Houston Texans, and was cleared to be a full participant in his first training camp with the Patriots this summer. Having Diggs in Drake Maye's receiving corps for Week 1 was once seen as a longshot, but became a realistic possibility as Diggs put in the work throughout offseason workouts and training camp.

The veteran receiver was limited at times in camp as the Patriots managed his workload, and he didn't appear in any of the team's three preseason games. But the lack of playing time during the exhibition season won't keep Diggs out of the lineup come Week 1.

On Monday, Vrabel was asked about Diggs' availability for New England's season opener on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. Vrabel made his expectations for Diggs crystal clear.

"I mean, that he's ready to go and that he helps our offense, and that he helps Drake," Vrabel told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show on Monday. "And again, I think that they're building a connection. I think that there's -- you know, we've played a lot of different receiver combinations, and I think that that's been good. Whether that be in the red zone [Sunday] or in the two minute drive.

"And you know, guys are rolling in there and kind of finding a role. So again, I think the expectations are high for all of us. Whether that be Stef Diggs or Drake or me or Kyle Williams or anybody out there. The expectation is, this is professional football. So his attitude has been good," added Vrabel. "He's had a willingness, and I've decided to keep him out of those preseason games that you mentioned."

Vrabel has spoken highly of Diggs' impact during camp, which has come from the receiver making plays for the offense and being a leader on the sideline and in the locker room. If he's able to regain his old form, Diggs will be Maye's top receiving option along with DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, and rookie Williams.

Diggs cast a little bit of doubt on his Week 1 status leading up to New England's second preseason game in Minnesota when he told Dianna Russini of The Athletic, "I don't know how I feel about it" in regards to playing against the Raiders. But Vrabel's comments on Monday seemingly put any debate about Diggs' Week 1 status to bed.