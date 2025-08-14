Stefon Diggs got cryptic about his status for Patriots' Week 1 game vs. Raiders

Stefon Diggs has not looked like a man less than a year removed from ACL surgery during his first training camp with the New England Patriots. The veteran receiver has looked close to his normal self as he's made catches and cuts throughout the summer, and all signs have pointed toward Diggs being on the field for New England's Week 1 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7.

But with the Patriots' opener now just over three weeks away, Diggs is getting a little cryptic about his Week 1 status. In an interview with Dianna Russini on the Scoop City podcast while in Minnesota for joint practices with the Vikings, Diggs gave the host anything but a scoop on his plans for the opener.

"We'll see," said Diggs. "Everybody is excited. I'm taking it day by day. We'll see how it goes."

Diggs tore his ACL last October while with the Houston Texans, and the injury and subsequent surgery usually requires 9-12 months of recovery. But Diggs was given full clearance ahead of training camp and has been on the field for the majority of New England's practices. He's not just participating, but making big plays to boot.

Russini asked Diggs if he was "overdoing it" in his attempt to come back as quick as possible.

"I feel great. I'm pushing the knee, always. I'm always doing more than less," he said. "We'll see about Week 1. I don't now how I feel about it. Coaches aren't too excited. I'm not too excited. We just don't know where it will go."

The comment certainly seemed a bit tongue-in-cheek, since it's been speculated Diggs could be ready for Week 1 ever since he took part in offseason workouts with the Patriots. But Russini tried once again to get a definitive answer from the veteran receiver at the end of their chat, and Diggs once again played coy.

"I don't know. It's up in the air right now. You gotta take that up with coach Vrabel," Diggs responded.

Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs

Reporters did just that Thursday ahead of New England's second joint practice with the Vikings in Minnesota. Vrabel sounded a little irked when NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry took Diggs' comments seriously.

"Did you really believe that, Phil? You're a smart guy. I don't know where you went to school – I know it wasn't Ohio State. But do you really believe that or are you trying to bait me into something," asked Vrabel.

Vrabel said he didn't know the context of Diggs' Week 1 comments, but also didn't want to try to predict the future on Thursday.

"He's been out here almost every day. I'm excited where he's at, and we'll see when Week 1 comes," Vrabel said of Diggs. "He'll practice today and hopefully he helps us in the red zone. But we can't predict the future about Week 1. I know he's going to be out there today, and he works hard and he cares, which are two important things."

Diggs had a big catch during Wednesday's joint practice with the Vikings, and was back out for more in Thursday's second practice as the Patriots put a big emphasis on work inside the red zone. Diggs did not play in New England's preseason opener last Friday against the Washington Commanders, and it's unclear if his heavy workload in joint practices with the Vikings this week will keep him out of Saturday's preseason tilt against in Minnesota.

It would make sense to keep him out of the preseason during his recovery. But now there's some doubt about Diggs suiting up on Sept. 7 when the Patriots kick off the 2025 season, so it's unclear when we'll see the veteran playmaker put on a Pats uniform for some game action for the very first time.