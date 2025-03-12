Boston Police go over rules for St. Patrick's Day parade, hope to curtail "unlawful behavior"

Boston Police said they're making changes to this year's St. Patrick's Day parade in hopes of preventing some of the problems South Boston saw last year.

Earlier start time

This year, the parade will start at 11:30 a.m. instead of 1 p.m. to make the parade more family-friendly. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said they're expecting large crowds, as always.

"Our goal is to enhance public safety and cut down on public drinking and curtail the unlawful behavior that we've experienced, particularly with last year for this event," said Cox.

In 2024, 10 people were arrested along the parade route for charges including disorderly conduct and assault and battery. A drunk man allegedly armed with a gun was also arrested at the parade near the Andrew Red Line T station.

"We ask anyone coming to treat this event and the neighborhood as if it was your home," said Cox. "Boston is a welcoming city but the fact is we do not welcome unruly and unlawful behavior."

What are the rules surrounding the parade?

Paradegoers are encouraged to take the T to the parade, as parking will be very limited and some streets will be closed. Cox reminded paradegoers there is no drinking or smoking on the T.

Cox also went over rules for paradegoers and people celebrating in South Boston:

No backpacks or large purses and bags are allowed at the parade

Underage drinking and open containers will not be tolerated

Liquor stores in South Boston will close at 4 p.m.

Taverns and restaurants will stop admitting people at 6 p.m. and alcohol service will end at 7 p.m.

People hosting parties along the parade route will be responsible for their guests

Parents encouraged to accompany children

Cox encouraged parents of children and teenagers to consider accompanying them to the parade, as unaccompanied young people and underage drinking was a factor in the violence at the parade last year.

"This is a family-friendly event, this is not a drinking fest," said Cox. "And so we will be enforcing all alcohol laws pertaining to illegal substances and drinking in general. And so we encourage parents if you allow your young folks to come to this event, that you actually accompany with them."

"It's not Mardi Gras and it's not meant to be that way," said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley.

The Boston Fire Department is asking people to be aware of occupancy limits on decks and patios as they could be at risk of collapse. People are also asked not to gather on roofs unless there's an actual roof deck.