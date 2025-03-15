Gusty winds expected during Boston St. Patrick's Day parade before heavy downpours on Monday

Gusty winds are expected to hit Boston during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday before a storm brings heavy downpours to the state on Monday.

The WBZ Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for the heavy rainfall.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

St. Patrick's Day Parade weather

First, the good news is that the St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston will have very minimal weather impacts outside of gusty winds later Sunday. The parade will be dry, and temperatures will warm up. Sunday's highs will be back into the mid-60s.

Sunday will be dry and warm for most of the day. Gusty winds around 30 mph are possible Sunday afternoon ahead of the heavy rain.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The heavier rain will begin as early as 9 p.m. Sunday night.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

Rainy expected on St. Patrick's Day

We are alerting for the heavy downpours that will take place overnight into Monday morning (St. Patrick's Day). Luckily, the parade is a full day before the heavy rain sets in.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The evening commute looks rainy as well. That said, we do start to see improvement in the second half of Monday. The rain begins tapering off, and it won't be as heavy or widespread in the evening.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

We expect one to two inches of rainfall once this system passes through. Some locations may see localized higher amounts than two inches of rain.

WBZ-TV weather graphic. CBS Boston

The rest of the week will be quieter and largely dry. Temperatures remain mild in the 50s and 60s.