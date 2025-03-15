Gusty winds expected during Boston St. Patrick's Day parade before heavy downpours on Monday
Gusty winds are expected to hit Boston during the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday before a storm brings heavy downpours to the state on Monday.
The WBZ Next Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for the heavy rainfall.
St. Patrick's Day Parade weather
First, the good news is that the St. Patrick's Day parade in South Boston will have very minimal weather impacts outside of gusty winds later Sunday. The parade will be dry, and temperatures will warm up. Sunday's highs will be back into the mid-60s.
Sunday will be dry and warm for most of the day. Gusty winds around 30 mph are possible Sunday afternoon ahead of the heavy rain.
The heavier rain will begin as early as 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Rainy expected on St. Patrick's Day
We are alerting for the heavy downpours that will take place overnight into Monday morning (St. Patrick's Day). Luckily, the parade is a full day before the heavy rain sets in.
The evening commute looks rainy as well. That said, we do start to see improvement in the second half of Monday. The rain begins tapering off, and it won't be as heavy or widespread in the evening.
We expect one to two inches of rainfall once this system passes through. Some locations may see localized higher amounts than two inches of rain.
The rest of the week will be quieter and largely dry. Temperatures remain mild in the 50s and 60s.