What to know about South Station Tower, Boston's newest skyscraper

The new South Station Tower officially made its debut last week as the newest skyscraper in downtown Boston.

The building that was envisioned decades ago features a redesigned bus terminal, office space and luxury condos.

"South Station Tower is going to bring even more families, more businesses and more visitors downtown," Mayor Michelle Wu said at Thursday's unveiling. "This building is a testament to our city's mission, making Boston a home for everyone."

Here's what to know about the $1.5 billion project.

How tall is South Station Tower?

The tower is 51 stories tall and rises 690 feet above Boston. For comparison, the John Hancock Tower at 200 Clarendon St. is 790 feet high and The Prudential Tower is 750 feet.

The condos at the top of South Station tower boast "unsurpassed panoramic views of the city and Boston Harbor," the developer says.

What's inside South Station Tower?

Floors 36 to 51 are occupied by 166 condos under the Ritz-Carlton brand, with offices taking up floors 12 to 34. The employers moving into the office space so far are law firm Jones Day, hedge fund Citadel and property insurer FM, The Boston Business Journal reports.

On the 11th floor is a private "Sky Park," a nearly one-acre outdoor green space with a dining terrace and health and wellness areas. There is a restaurant on the ninth floor, and a private club for residents on the 36th floor with a 75-loong outdoor pool.

Downstairs, the redesigned South Station bus terminal features a bigger concourse area that allows for a 50% increase in passenger capacity, while making it more convenient for riders to connect to other modes of transit.

How much are the South Station Tower condos?

Living above South Station won't be cheap. The Ritz-Carlton condos range from $1.3 million to $14 million.

The median condominium price in the greater Boston area was $600,000 for the month of August, according to the Warren Group.