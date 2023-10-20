Here's how much it will cost to live in the luxury condos above Boston's South Station

BOSTON - Want to live above South Station? Luxury condos are going on sale over the major transportation hub in Boston.

Prices for the Ritz-Carlton Residences range from $1.3 million to $14 million. They will be on the top 16 floors of the South Station Tower.

A total of 166 condos "with unsurpassed panoramic views of the city and Boston Harbor" are expected to be ready by 2025. The units have floor-to-ceiling glass windows, access to a private outdoor pool, roof deck and "a nearly one-acre private sky park on the 11th floor."

The private pool at South Station Tower DBOX

"South Station Tower exemplifies Boston's evolution, seamlessly merging contemporary living, working and commuting within the urban fabric," said Fred Clarke of Pelli Clarke & Partners in a statement.

The South Station Tower project broke ground in January 2020. As part of the project, rail terminals will be improved and bus terminal capacity will increase by 50%. The outdoor Commuter Rail concourse area will get 67% bigger.

The tower will be 51 stories and 677-feet tall with residential and retail space. It will also create 895 parking spaces.

The luxury condos above South Station DBOX

Condo prices rising in Greater Boston

The median condo price in the Greater Boston area was $579,950 for September 2023, up over $37,000 from the year before, according to the Warren Group.

There were 1,174 condo sales last month, which is down from 1,300 sales in September of 2022.

"Condos offer a blend of community and convenience, making them a compelling choice for those who want the benefits of amenities and a maintenance-free lifestyle," Warren Group spokesperson Cassidy Norton said. "However, with median prices following trends similar to single-family homes, the affordability of condos is becoming untenable to many buyers who desire the perks of owning a condo."