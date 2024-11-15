South Station Tower opens in Boston next year. Take an early look inside

Take an early look inside Boston's new South Station tower

BOSTON - The South Station Tower will change Boston's skyline and transportation in the city when it opens in 2025.

South Station Tower

The opulent 51-floor tower site was envisioned decades ago and, after years of delays, construction finally began just before the pandemic.

"It just shows our dedication to the built environment and that we stick with projects that we believe in and we don't give up and we're persistent." said Sean Sacks, the Senior Managing Director of Hines, a global real estate investment manager.

Hines came up the with idea for the soaring tower. Sacks believes it will be a game changer for transportation.

The South Station Tower in Boston is scheduled to open in mid-2025. CBS Boston

"For commuters what's really special is the convenience and the speed at which they can make the connections between the rail, the subway and the bus terminal," he told WBZ-TV.

South Station history

South Station has a long history as a major transportation hub in Boston.

It opened in 1899 and quickly became the country's busiest train station, serving 38 million passengers a year. But decades later, ridership had declined with the popularity of cars and, in 1962, the owner of South Station declared bankruptcy.

South Station in Boston on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nearly dormant for years, the MBTA eventually took over the facility and finally reopened it to train travel in 1989. Now, commuters are ready for the first major transformation in more than 30 years.

South Station changes

The changes you can expect include:

An increase in bus terminal capacity by 50%.

More convenient connections between the bus terminal and other modes of transit at South Station.

A reduction in train station platform congestion.

The Grand Concourse will be an eye-catching gateway to the city and protect passengers from the weather.

"So that will allow people to gather outside together, be covered, not be rained or snowed on," Sacks said.

South Station Tower homes

Beyond those improvements, the tower will also have luxury living under the Ritz Carlton brand. Floors 36 to 51 will have 166 homes.

Cindy Dwyer of the Collaborative Companies is detailing the tower, which she said will feel like a playground for adults.

"It's a great concept. Live, work, play and commute all in one place," Dwyer told WBZ.

There's exquisite interior design, unparalleled views and easy access to the Massachusetts Turnpike and Logan Airport. The tower is literally creating a new neighborhood in Boston. It will feature a ninth floor restaurant, a private club on the 36th floor and an expansive one acre sky park on the 11th floor.

"You can really see how much greenery there is and how much usage," Dwyer said.

The South Station Tower is expected to open in the summer of 2025.