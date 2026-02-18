Video shows snowmobilers rescuing moose buried in snow off New Hampshire trail

Snowmobilers came to the rescue of a moose that was buried up to its neck in snow off a New England trail on Tuesday.

Jim Wuellenweber was just heading out for a day of snowmobiling with friends from Pittsburg, New Hampshire to Rangeley, Maine when they spotted a moose running across the road. They soon came across it again in some deep snow about 25 feet off the trail, but figured it would be best to leave the animal alone.

"We circled back about three hours later, found the moose in the same area," Wuellenweber told WBZ-TV. "That's when we decided we should stop and give it a helping hand."

Video shows the snowmobilers comforting the moose as they tamp down the light, fluffy snow and cut away a few branches so the creature could free itself.

"Come on baby, let's go," one of the snowmobilers says. "Hey, you're alright."

It took a lot of digging, but the moose was finally able to get out and continue on its way. Wuellenweber, 55, says he's been around New Hampshire most of his life but has never had an encounter like this.

"Never been that close to a moose," he said. "I've never petted a moose in my life."

There are about 3,000 to 4,000 moose in the state. Wildlife officials urge people who see a moose to watch from a safe and respectful difference, because they are protective of calves and can attack if they perceive a threat.