Moose hit by two cars in New Hampshire, seriously injuring driver

Video shows moose being chased down the street by police cruiser in Keene, New Hampshire

A New Hampshire driver was seriously hurt Wednesday night after they hit a moose that was then struck by another driver.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Route 101 in Candia.

New Hampshire State Police said the driver of a Mazda 3 was driving eastbound when they hit the moose.

After it was struck, the moose crossed the median and went into the westbound lane and was hit again by a Kia Sportage.

Police said that because of the extent of its injuries from the crashes, the moose had to be euthanized.

Route 101 was temporarily shut down so that debris could be cleared.

"Drivers are reminded that there is increased wildlife activity during the fall season, including the crossing of roads and highways," New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. "Drivers are asked to use their high beams when able, to remain vigilant, and to manage their speed to improve their response abilities to avoid wildlife in the road."

According to the New Hampshire Fish and Game website, there are about 68 moose-related accidents every year. Fish and Game said the average moose weighs 1,000 pounds and is about 6 feet tall at the shoulder.

A heavily damage car after the driver hit a moose in Candia, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police

In a separate New Hampshire incident on Sunday, a moose was seen on cellphone video running through a Keene neighborhood with police chasing behind it in their cruiser.

Officers were able to successfully lure the moose out of the downtown area of Keene and into a safer part of town.

Fish and Game responded to help police deal with the moose.