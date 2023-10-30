Watch CBS News
Local News

LOOK: Moose strolls through morning drop-off line at elementary school in Rutland

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

RUTLAND – Students at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland got a science lesson before classes even started on Monday.

A moose strolled through the school drop-off line while families were in their cars waiting to send their kids in for the school day.

The moose wandered away after a short time.

moose-image-credit-rutland-police-1.jpg
A moose strolls through the drop-off line at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland. Rutland Police Department

The Rutland Police Department shared a photo of the moose, as well as some advice from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife on avoiding conflicts with moose.  

"Never try to approach or pursue a moose. Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders. Wildlife professionals recommend letting the moose find its way out of populated areas and into nearby forested areas," wildlife official said.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 12:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.