Powerful nor'easter to bring widespread plowable snow, potential power outages Tuesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON – Batten down the hatches, our first real storm of the winter is on the way. It has been a while!

Really not since the blizzard of last January have we had to contend with a major, northeast, winter storm.

This will be a classic, ol' fashion nor'easter. Of course, like snowflakes, no two are exactly alike and this one will come with its own unique challenges.

With still some time to go before the arrival, we still have some fine details to iron out.

Where this storm falls as all snow, it is going to be very problematic. As with most March storms, the snow will be VERY heavy and wet. Think paste or cement, a real slop-fest. So if you get several inches of that weighing on trees and powerlines, combined with strong northeast winds, you have a recipe for power outages.

The biggest remaining "wildcard" or question is, just how far east does that significant snow accumulation get?

Right now, we feel that the snow bullseye will be in the higher elevations of Worcester County, southern New Hampshire and the Berkshires. But, a slight wobble to the east in storm track would bring in cooler air closer to the Coast, inside of Interstate 495 and perhaps inside of 128/95. This is something we will be watching very closely up until and during the arrival of the storm.

The stakes are very high given the magnitude and power of the storm. This will likely be another case of bombogenesis, a growing staple of all of our big storms here. This is essentially a rapid intensification of a storm and that is exactly what will be going on between Monday and Tuesday just offshore.

Powerful storms like these can tend to have a mind of their own, producing very heavy bands of snow in highly localized areas as well as widespread, damaging wind gusts. The storm will be so strong, it will cut itself off from the main jetstream and likely wobble around a bit around southern New England on Tuesday before finally exiting stage right Wednesday.

TIMELINE:

The storm arrives Monday night, largely after the PM commute. It will start as rain for most of southern New England with the only snow (initially) in the highest elevations of Worcester County and the Berkshires.

The intensity ramps up overnight and by Tuesday morning it will be raining heavily across eastern Massachusetts and snowing heavily west of I-495.

The storm is at its peak and rages on all day Tuesday. The heavier precipitation will come in waves, pinwheeling off the ocean. During the afternoon, we will watch as some colder air will funnel into the storm as the winds turn more northerly. This will change the rain over to snow in parts of eastern Mass., perhaps all the way to the Coastline by evening.

Hard to say how much will be able to accumulate during the daylight hours, but there could be some very heavy bands and perhaps even blizzard-like conditions in spots.

The intensity of the snow will decrease Tuesday night, but there will still be some additional accumulation after dark.

We will see a noticeable let up around and after midnight. Very little additional snow accumulation is expected through Wednesday morning, although, there will still be some light snow in the air through midday Wednesday.

HOW MUCH

Again, the highest snow amounts should be in the elevated areas in northern Worcester County, southwest New Hampshire and the Berkshires. Many towns in these areas will receive near or slightly over a foot of snow.

Interstate 495/Route 128: Expecting 4-8 inches of very heavy, wet snow. This could easily grow to near a foot of snow with an earlier changeover from rain to snow during Tuesday.

Coastline from Cape Ann to Boston: Forecasting 2-4 inches of slop. This also could end up exceeding expectations with a slightly colder storm track.

South Coast and Cape: Totals fall off to just a few inches.

WINDS

Strongest winds are expected along the immediate Coastline during the day on Tuesday, peaking late in the day and into the overnight. We expect some north-northeast gusts to 60mph in this area.

Inland of I-95, winds will be strong as well, peaking between 30-50 mph.

POWER OUTAGES

This is a classic case for numerous outages. Two areas most at risk include the higher elevations where the highest snow totals will occur AND the immediate coastline where the strongest winds will be.

Having said that, the entire region is at risk of losing power Tuesday and Tuesday night.

We highly recommend checking your generator (if you have one), charging your cell phones and securing loose objects outdoors before the storm arrives.

COASTAL FLOODING

I cannot express enough how "lucky" we are that the tides are astronomically low during this storm. Had it occured during a high tide cycle, this could have led to massive coastal flooding and devastating beach erosion.

There will still be widespread minor flooding and splashover, especially around the Tuesday evening (5pm) high tide time.

This will be the defining storm of this winter season to date. We recommend avoiding travel, if possible, on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Stay home if you can, stay safe and stay tuned in the coming days as the WBZ Weather Team will have you covered from start to finish.