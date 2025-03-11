Shaw's Supermarket is closing 2 stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Why milk prices are soaring How immigration and tariffs are impacting the cost of milk 04:28

Shaw's Supermarket is closing two stores in New England - one in Massachusetts and another in New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts location that's closing is at 7 Railroad Ave. in Gloucester, and the New Hampshire store is at 20 Fort Eddy Road in Concord. Shaw's did not say exactly when the stores would be shuttered.

"Like all retailers, we're constantly evaluating the performance of our stores," a Shaw's spokesperson said in a statement to WBZ-TV. "Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we're focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most."

Shaw's Supermarket stores in Massachusetts

The supermarket chain headquartered in West Bridgewater has 55 stores in Massachusetts and 26 in New Hampshire. There is another Shaw's in Gloucester on Eastern Avenue, and two more nearby in Beverly and Peabody. A second Shaw's in Concord, New Hampshire is located in Concord Heights.

Shaw's said it aims to offer employees affected by the two closures jobs at nearby locations.

Shaw's parent company is Albertsons, which also owns the Star Market supermarkets in Massachusetts. A proposed $24.6 billion merger between Albertsons and Kroger, another supermarket giant, was abandoned in December after a judge ruled that the proposed union could mean less competition for grocery shoppers.

Last year, Shaw's competitor Stop & Shop closed seven of its stores in Brockton, Raynham, Halifax, Shrewsbury, Worcester, Pembroke and Springfield. The company said that the underperforming stores were closed as part of a four-year strategy to improve the brand.