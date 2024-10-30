Stop & Shop set to close 7 Massachusetts stores, donate remaining food

WORCESTER - Seven Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts will be closing permanently on Thursday, a company spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV. The remaining groceries at the shuttered supermarkets will be going to those in need.

The closure of 32 "underperforming" stores across five states was announced back in July.

Stop & Shop stores closing in Massachusetts

The locations closing in Massachusetts are:

932 North Montello St., Brockton

36 New State Highway, Raynham

341 Plymouth St., Halifax

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St., Springfield (1600 Boston Rd. and 1277 Liberty St., Springfield will remain open)

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (940 West Boylston St. and 949 Grafton St., Worcester will remain open)

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (125 Church St., Pembroke will remain open)

A Newton supermarket operating under Stop & Shop's bfresh Market brand closed this summer. Rhode Island will see Stop & Shop stores in Johnston and Providence (Eastside Marketplace) close. Stop & Shop is also closing stores in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement earlier this year that the company "made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand."

Closed Stop & Shop stores will donate groceries

Stop & Shop said the stores closing in Massachusetts "will be working with their existing local partners to ensure that unsold products are donated to those in need." Stores have also found local animal shelters to pick up pet food and other supplies.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that the Shrewsbury and Worcester Stop & Shop stores that landed on the closing list will be donating whatever food is left to the Worcester County Food Bank.

All Stop & Shop stores in the Northeast already partner with local food pantries, soup kitchens and food rescue organizations throughout the year.

"Stop & Shop was one of Worcester County Food Bank's earliest donors of nonperishable food and financial supporters," Worcester County Food Bank CEO Jean McMurray told the newspaper. "We expect food donations to Worcester County Food Bank and our partner agencies to continue from the remaining five Stop & Shop supermarkets in Worcester County."