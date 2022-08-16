Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbings at Shannon Beach sparked by car door hitting pickup truck, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police say violent fight at Shannon Beach started over a car door
Police say violent fight at Shannon Beach started over a car door 00:27

WINCHESTER - A fight at Winchester's Shannon Beach that led to several stabbings and arrests started when a car door was opened into the side of a pickup truck, Massachusetts State Police said.

The violence started Sunday night just before 8 p.m. when someone dinged the truck while it was parked in a lot off the Mystic Valley Parkway. An argument started and punches were thrown. That's when State Police say 29-year-old Juan Hernandez of Chelsea got a knife and started stabbing people.

One person was taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for stab wounds. Hernandez was one of five people arrested and faces several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The four others are facing less serious charges. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 10:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.