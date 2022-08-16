Stabbings at Shannon Beach sparked by car door hitting pickup truck, police say

WINCHESTER - A fight at Winchester's Shannon Beach that led to several stabbings and arrests started when a car door was opened into the side of a pickup truck, Massachusetts State Police said.

The violence started Sunday night just before 8 p.m. when someone dinged the truck while it was parked in a lot off the Mystic Valley Parkway. An argument started and punches were thrown. That's when State Police say 29-year-old Juan Hernandez of Chelsea got a knife and started stabbing people.

One person was taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for stab wounds. Hernandez was one of five people arrested and faces several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The four others are facing less serious charges.