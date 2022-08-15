I-Team: 3 people stabbed at Shannon Beach in Winchester
WINCHESTER -- Police are investigating a triple stabbing in Winchester Sunday night. It stemmed from a fight at Shannon Beach around 8:15 p.m.
According to I-Team sources, officers found three people with stab wounds.
One person was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he will undergo surgery, police said.
Five people have been arrested. The victim that was taken to the hospital may also face charges.
No other information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.