Malden High School girls' basketball coach Scott Marino charged with raping student

Scott Marino, the Malden High School girls' basketball coach, is charged with raping a student.

Marino, 54, will be arraigned Thursday in Woburn District Court. He's also a math teacher at the Linden School in Malden.

The Middlesex District Attorney said Marino was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident at his home in Stoneham a week earlier on February 18. He allegedly gave alcohol to an 18-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

According to Malden superintendent of schools Tim Sippel, the incident is "alleged to have occurred outside of working hours and involving one of our high school students."

Marino is charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Sippel said Marino was immediately placed on leave.

"I understand how upsetting and distressing this is to our community given the serious nature of these allegations. We thank you for your continued commitment to our students and our district community. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority," the superintendent said in a statement.