Parents concerned after school buses get stuck on snow-covered Worcester streets

On the first day back at school since the weekend's major storm, officials with Worcester Public Schools say several school buses became stuck in the snow during Wednesday morning's commute.

"The tires started to move and just stayed in one place, and then it started to slide a little backward," bus driver Jani Karmelo told WBZ. Returning home after a long day of pick-ups and drop-offs, he says his bus became stuck while traveling uphill on Whisper Drive.

"I've been driving the bus for like 10 years now," he said. "And this is the first time that I've gotten stuck on this hill."

In the aftermath of Sunday's storm, which continued into Monday, some roads in Worcester remain slippery. In some residential neighborhoods, sidewalks are still covered by snowbanks piled multiple feet high.

"We expected that," Karmelo said. "But the roads are not really clear, and when we're trying to bring kids to school, I think the conditions are still not good to do that."

According to Worcester Public Schools, several buses became stuck navigating the narrow streets Wednesday. Which leaves some parents like Lucy Monteiro concerned about children's safety in the community.

"I just feel it's unsafe for the kids to be standing there, especially with the snow everywhere," she said.

Jasmine Nerete, who lives in the area, shared similar concerns. "Buses do slide on the ice and get into accidents," she said. "I don't know how the kids are even walking to their bus stops. They're probably having to walk in the street, which is worse because they could get hit by a car."

Karmelo said he understands why parents are worried. "I would think the same way," he said. "I had a couple of bus stops on Pleasant Street and around the Worcester area where you have to be careful and watch the kids because they're hiding behind those big piles of snow."

In a statement, Worcester Public Schools said, "Student safety is our top priority, and WPS is working closely with our transportation department and the City of Worcester to address impacted routes."

Snowplows were seen on Worcester streets Wednesday night. According to a city employee, crews were clearing school bus routes.