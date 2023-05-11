Sagamore Bridge construction to end ahead of schedule

BOURNE — To the delight of many Cape Codders, construction on the Sagamore Bridge is set to end ahead of schedule, Bourne Police announced on Wednesday.

Originally slated to end before Memorial Day weekend, construction on the bridge is wrapping up early as lane restrictions are expected to be lifted by Thursday afternoon and construction signs are expected to be removed on Friday.

The Cape Cod Region Chamber of Commerce first hinted at the change in construction plans in April, saying that over 30 percent of the project had been completed.

Crews have been working around the clock since March repairing concrete and steel supports on the bridge.

The maintenance work and subsequent lane closures caused delays for weeks for those trying to exit and enter the Cape, especially during peak hours of the day.