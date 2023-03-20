Sagamore Bridge construction starts Monday

BOURNE - Major construction on the Sagamore Bridge starts Monday.

The maintenance work will reduce traffic to a single lane in both directions.

Anyone using the bridge is urged to allow for extra time, especially during rush hour.

"This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement earlier this month.

"Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, repairs to the concrete abutment structures, and maintenance to the bridge lighting and drainage systems."

The work is expected to end before the busy Memorial Day weekend.