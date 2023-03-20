Watch CBS News
Local News

Sagamore Bridge construction starts Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Sagamore Bridge construction starts Monday
Sagamore Bridge construction starts Monday 00:15

BOURNE - Major construction on the Sagamore Bridge starts Monday.

The maintenance work will reduce traffic to a single lane in both directions.

Anyone using the bridge is urged to allow for extra time, especially during rush hour.

"This maintenance work is critical to maintaining the structural integrity of the Sagamore Bridge," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement earlier this month.

"Work will include concrete and pavement repairs on the bridge roadway, repair of deteriorated steel supports, maintenance of bridge joints, repairs to the concrete abutment structures, and maintenance to the bridge lighting and drainage systems."

The work is expected to end before the busy Memorial Day weekend. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.