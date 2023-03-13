Sagamore Bridge maintenance work delayed until March 20

BOURNE — A day before maintenance work on the Sagamore Bridge was set to begin, officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have announced repairs will now be delayed until March 20.

Starting next Monday, all vehicle travel on the bridge will be reduced to two lanes in each direction while roadway and structural repairs are made to the bridge. Lane restrictions will be implemented 24 hours a day until the maintenance work is completed.

For those driving across the bridge, expect delays during peak morning and afternoon travel periods. Traffic signs and message boards will be installed along the bridge to inform motorists about lane restrictions and bridge work.

The bridge's sidewalk will also be closed to pedestrians while repairs are made next to the sidewalk side of the bridge but will remain open while repairs are made to other parts of the bridge. Information about sidewalk closures will be shared as they occur.

Maintenance work and lane closures are set to last until May, but U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say they plan to have all repairs completed before the start of Memorial Day weekend.

No specific reason for the delay was given but officials did say all start and end dates for the maintenance work are weather dependent.