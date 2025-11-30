Rockland rehab nursing facility fire could have been worse, evacuated resident's family says

Family members and employees said they are devastated after a fire displaced dozens of people from the Webster Park Rehab and Healthcare in Rockland, Massachusetts, but they also said they know the situation could have been even worse.

The fire began at the facility on Webster Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No injuries have been reported.

"It's emotional. It's emotional for the residents," said Jessica Berry, one of the many nurses who rushed in along with first responders to safely evacuate seniors after a fire broke out. "Everybody including fire and rescue we all pulled together and got everyone out as quick as possible."

Rockland rehab facility fire

Firefighters were alerted to the emergency by a fire alarm and a call from a staff member. A total of 102 residents had to be evacuated from the facility, with 22 from the third floor. That included Michael Gaffin's 82-year-old father, David.

"He's mainly in a wheelchair. He can't really walk anymore, his knees are shot. He said he got down the stairs pretty quick with some help from the fireman, hit him down and he got out," Michael Gaffin said.

Fire officials reported that fire may have begun at the third-floor nursing station. The sprinklers helped contain the fire, but heavy smoke filled the facility, forcing everyone to get out quickly.

The incident brought back horrifying memories of the Fall River assisted living fire at the Gabriel House back in July. During that fire, 10 residents died and more than 30 people, including six firefighters, were injured. Fortunately, everyone in Rockland made it out safely with no injuries.

"It was tragedy what happened down there and it could've happened here, especially people who can't walk on a higher level," Michael Gaffin said.

"This is our family"

Berry, who's worked at the Rockland facility for four years, is grateful for everyone who stepped in to help.

"I don't think of myself as a hero. I came, I have a job to do. I focused on helping the best I could do. This is our family. It's sad for them," Berry said.

Residents will have to be placed elsewhere for the foreseeable future due to smoke and water damage, but for these folks there's a lot be grateful for this Thanksgiving weekend.

"I am very grateful for all the first responders, firemen, the policemen, the staff, the ambulance drivers who showed up on a Saturday night," Gaffin said.

The fire remains under investigation at this time no word yet on a cause.

"I'm very happy that everybody made it out," Berry said.