Fire breaks out at Rockland, Massachusetts rehab nursing facility. Chief says staff were the "true heroes"

Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey said that the staff were the "true heroes" after helping residents move to safety during a fire at a nursing rehabilitation facility Saturday night.

The fire began around 4:30 at the Webster Park Rehab and Healthcare facility on Webster Street. Firefighters were alerted to the emergency by a fire alarm and a call from a staff member.

Initial information leads the Rockland Fire Department to believe that the fire began at the third-floor nursing station. The sprinklers helped contain the fire, but there was heavy smoke, according to Duffey.

One hundred and two residents had to be evacuated from the facility, with 22 from the third floor. No injuries have been reported at this time.

"It's moving patients that are bedridden. That are elderly, a little bit less mobile than your younger population. So they did need assistance coming down, mostly carrying them to the second floor and the first floor, where they'd be safe from the smoke," Duffey said.

Duffey explained that staff members quickly sprang into action, helping residents to areas with less smoke, like stairwells.

"Again, the staff has been extremely cooperative and really the true heroes, moving patients before we even got here." Chief Duffey said.

Around 70 first responders assisted with the fire and evacuation. Duffey said that around 10 other agencies from nearby areas came to assist the Rockland Fire Department with evacuations. The facility undergoes quarterly inspections, according to Duffey.

"They are an excellent facility," Duffey said.

Residents, however, will have to be placed elsewhere for the foreseeable future due to smoke damage and water damage from the sprinkler system.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.