Robert Kraft wants Patriots to play game in Scotland after Tartan Army's World Cup takeover of Boston

Scotland and its passionate fanbase, known as the Tartan Army, basically took over Boston and Massachusetts during the World Cup. Now, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft wants to return the favor.

A spokesperson for the Patriots confirmed to WBZ-TV Tuesday that Kraft has reached out to the NFL to express interest in the team playing a game in Scotland in the future. The Boston Globe first reported the team's interest.

The NFL does not currently have a venue designated for NFL games in Scotland. The Patriots spokesperson said finding teams who want to play in new international markets is something the league encourages.

There are a few options for a potential football game it Scotland. Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh is a rugby venue with a capacity of more than 67,000 seats.

Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland on March 7, 2026. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Celtic Park in Glasgow, home of Celtic FC, holds around 60,000. Hampden Park in Glasow can fit nearly 52,000 fans.

Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday May 30, 2026. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

With Scotland playing two World Cup group play matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, dubbed Boston Stadium for the iconic tournament, the Tartan Army became a viral hit with their fun-loving ways as they learned and embraced New England culture.

Scottish fans took over a game at Fenway Park, put traffic cones on iconic Boston statues, and had the region singing along to their cry of "No Scotland, no party."

Members of the Tartan Army said they were gutted to leave Massachusetts when the time came to move on to Miami, where Scotland plays its next match. There is a chance Scotland could return to play in Foxboro during the elimination rounds.

"Love you guys, love this place. Brilliant. You've been the best hosts," Paul Morton from Edinburgh said.

The Patriots play the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany during the upcoming season.