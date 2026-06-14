Sea of Scottish fans in Boston march to Fenway Park, feeling "absolute euphoria" after World Cup win

A sea of Scottish fans marched to Fenway Park in Boston Sunday after Scotland won its first match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup the night before against Haiti.

Hundreds of members of the "Tartan Army" met up at Evans Way Park in the Back Bay Fens, where there is a statue of Scottish poet Robert Burns. Playing bagpipes, wearing kilts and waving Scottish flags, the Scots made their way to the home of the Boston Red Sox ahead of the team's sold-out "Scottish Celebration" night.

Fans were still living it up after Scotland's 1-0 victory at Boston Stadium. It was Scotland's first appearance in the World Cup since 1998.

"Absolute euphoria," Scotland's Jodie McCallum said. "At one point I thought I was going to pass out because I had such a head rush from the high of when we got that first goal."

Scotland fans march to Fenway Park in Boston CBS Boston

Scottish fans have taken Boston by storm since arriving last week, and the party will continue for several more days. Scotland plays in Boston Stadium again on Friday against Morocco.

"I've got a funny feeling we're going to surprise a few people," Jonathan Duncan of Scotland said.

One thing Scottish fans are not looking forward to is the Fenway tradition of playing "Sweet Caroline" during Red Sox games. Neil Diamond's song has become an unofficial anthem for the English football team. But Cameron McPhee said they'll participate - just this once.

"One special performance for the Scotland fans - Sweet Caroline," he said. "One night only."

As long as Scotland keeps winning, these fans will keep smiling.

"The people of Boston have been so welcoming to us. Everyone's so friendly, everyone's like, 'congrats on the game!'" McCallum said.