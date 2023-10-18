These Rite Aid stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are set to close after bankruptcy filing

Rite Aid files for bankruptcy Rite Aid files for bankruptcy 00:21

WEBSTER - Rite Aid is closing more than 150 stores after filing for bankruptcy this week, and a few of the affected locations are in New England.

Bankruptcy court documents filed Tuesday show which stores are set to close, but they did not indicate when the closures would happen.

Appearing on the Rite Aid closure list for New England: A store on East Main Street in Webster, Massachusetts; a location on the Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, New Hampshire and a store on Greenwood Avenue in Bethel, Connecticut.

Rite Aid says the closure plan will "significantly reduce the company's debt" as it deals with a steep drop in sales and opioid-related lawsuits.

Other drug store chains like CVS and Walgreens are also struggling because of lower reimbursements for prescription medication, sales competition from big-box stores and theft.