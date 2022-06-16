Researchers are testing 2 contraceptive pills for men

BOSTON - Researchers are one step closer to designing a birth control pill for men.

Right now, the contraceptives available specifically for men are condoms, which have a relatively high failure rate, and vasectomies which is a surgical procedure that is difficult to reverse so a reliable, reversible, and easy-to-use option for men is needed.

Now researchers at NYU have performed Phase 1 clinical trials in men on two experimental once-a-day male contraceptive pills which suppress hormones needed to produce sperm.

They found both formulations were both safe and well-tolerated, with no significant side effects.

Now the drugs will be tested further to see if they can effectively suppress sperm production.