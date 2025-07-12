Negotiations in trash collectors strike in Massachusetts to resume on Tuesday

Trash piles up outside Boston restaurant as strike continues

Trash piles up outside Boston restaurant as strike continues

The Republic Services trash collectors strike in Massachusetts won't be resolved this weekend.

The company and the union representing the workers will meet with a federal mediator again next Tuesday, July 15.

No progress was made when Republic and Teamsters Local 25 met with the mediator Friday.

The trash collectors have been on strike since July 1. They wany better pay and benefits, comparable to what they say their competitors offer.

Garbage removal has been affected in 14 Massachusetts communities - Beverly, Canton, Danvers, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lynnfield, Malden, Manchester-By-The-Sea, Marblehead, North Reading, Peabody, Swampscott, Wakefield, and Watertown.

Businesses with individual trash removal contracts with Republic Services are also suffering, with dumpsters overflowing.

In Newton, the city is allowing businesses, just for the time being, to bring trash to the Resource Recovery Center to prevent a public health emergency, but there's a $100 fee.

Both sides were frustrated after more than nine hours of negotiations Friday.

"We continue to bargain in good faith, but the Teamsters are not taking negotiations seriously," Republic Services said in a statement Saturday. "If the Teamsters accepted the offer we made (Friday), drivers would make approximately $140,000 per year, by the end of the contract."

"The company refused to budge off its insistence that its employees stay in the company's less comprehensive health plan," the union said. "Local 25 offered to stay all night and weekend to continue bargaining but the company walked out and refused to meet again until Tuesday morning."