Dumpster overflows at Boston restaurant amid trash workers strike, "the rats are eating well"

With sanitation workers still on strike in some Massachusetts communities, trash is piling up outside businesses and homes.

Ten days' worth of trash is sitting outside The Avenue Bar in Allston, where general manager Kyle Riess says the rats are now having a field day.

"We've missed four or five pickups at this point, and we don't have any more space on top," said Riess, looking at his dumpster. "We have tons of food that people don't finish that goes in here, so the rats are eating well."

From food in the kitchen, to the plates left behind, the dumpster is overflowing and the holes poked into those trash bags, he says, are not manmade.

"A bunch of wings, wing bones, people don't eat the bones, so rats like to gnaw the bones," Riess said.

The restaurant has its own contract with Republic Services, where Teamsters Local 25 union members have been on strike since July 1 demanding better pay and wages. The work stoppage goes far beyond the 14 municipalities that are impacted leaving trash lining the streets, it's also businesses with their own dumpsters untouched.

Trash program in Newton

A program just started in Newton, where trash can be brought to the Resource Recovery Center for a $100 fee. It is only for Newton residents and businesses.

"Most of these restaurants have dumpsters that are full, and you can't dumpster dive, so you can't go in there and get all that stuff out," said Greg Reibman president and CEO of the Charles River Regional Chamber. "So, all you're really able to bring here presumably is what's maybe on top of the dumpster and what's new."

Reibman hopes other municipalities will come up with a solution, saying businesses like restaurants already have a lot on their plate.

"They're already worried about tariffs, they already have problems with immigration and workforce, now they suddenly have to think about where they put the trash," Reibman said.

Kyle Riess says he prefers not to break his contract with Republic Services, hoping the two sides can work out the dispute and soon.

"We are in support of the union, and we hope that they get what they want out of their strike, so it's not up to us to scab and try to hire a different company," Riess said.