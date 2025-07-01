Trash collectors strike could disrupt service in 16 cities and towns in Massachusetts. Here's the list.

Trash collectors strike could disrupt service in several Massachusetts towns

Trash collectors strike could disrupt service in several Massachusetts towns

Trash collectors strike could disrupt service in several Massachusetts towns

A trash collectors strike could disrupt service in 16 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

More than 400 workers from Republic Services walked off the job early Tuesday morning. They're demanding better pay and benefits.

According to the union, Teamsters Local 25, these communities could have garbage collection service disrupted by the strike:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Topsfield

Saugus

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Reading

Swampscott

Watertown

Canton

Arlington had a contract with Republic Services, but that expired Monday night.

"Modified service schedule"

Republic Services issued a statement Tuesday saying it's "disappointing that the union called a work stoppage rather than continue negotiating."

"A work stoppage does not benefit our employees or the communities we serve," the company said. "We planned for the possibility of a work stoppage and have taken several steps to continue providing service, including securing Republic Services employees from other areas, prioritizing routes and optimizing routing efficiency."

"Many customers may experience a modified service schedule as a result of the union's work stoppage. We will communicate any schedule changes to customers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," Republic said.

Additional strikes?

The union said "hundreds of additional Teamsters across the country" are having similar contract disputes with Republic and they could also go on strike soon.

"If your rubbish is piling up on the Fourth of July, remember who's responsible for it: the white-collar criminals who run Republic Services," said Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a statement. "Republic Teamsters didn't start this fight, but we will finish it. Our members will do whatever it takes to finally get the respect they're owed."

Republic Services said they're "hopeful that an agreement will be reached soon."

"We value our employees and entered negotiations intending to raise wages," the company said.