Red Sox "Truck Day" -- the unofficial start of Spring Training -- has arrived
BOSTON -- It's absolutely freezing in Boston on Friday. But the arctic blast won't put a chill on the part outside of Fenway Park.
Friday is the annual "Truck Day" for the Boston Red Sox, a sign that spring (and warm weather) is inching closer. The equipment truck will be loaded up with anything and everything that the team needs for Spring Training and then depart for Fort Myers, Florida just before noon on Friday.
And we mean it when we say anything and everything. From baseballs to gloves to cases of bubble gum, all the good stuff is getting packed up for the 1,480-mile trek to Florida.
Here's everything that will be loaded onto the 53-foot truck on Jersey Street, starting early Friday morning.
- 20,400 baseballs
- 1,100 bats
- 200 batting gloves
- 200 batting helmets
- 320 Batting Practice tops
- 160 white game jerseys
- 300 pairs of pants
- 400 t-shirts
- 400 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
While there isn't a ton of buzz surrounding the Red Sox this February, fans are a big part of the Truck Day celebration. And those that brave the frigid temps outside of Fenway Park will be met by Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors, who will be on a flat-bed truck and tossing soft Red Sox baseballs to fans as it leads the equipment truck away from the ballpark.
"Truck Day" has signaled the unofficial start of Red Sox Spring Training since 2003.
