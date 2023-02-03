Red Sox "Truck Day" -- the unofficial start of Spring Training -- has arrived

BOSTON -- It's absolutely freezing in Boston on Friday. But the arctic blast won't put a chill on the part outside of Fenway Park.

Friday is the annual "Truck Day" for the Boston Red Sox, a sign that spring (and warm weather) is inching closer. The equipment truck will be loaded up with anything and everything that the team needs for Spring Training and then depart for Fort Myers, Florida just before noon on Friday.

And we mean it when we say anything and everything. From baseballs to gloves to cases of bubble gum, all the good stuff is getting packed up for the 1,480-mile trek to Florida.

Here's everything that will be loaded onto the 53-foot truck on Jersey Street, starting early Friday morning.

20,400 baseballs

1,100 bats

200 batting gloves

200 batting helmets

320 Batting Practice tops

160 white game jerseys

300 pairs of pants

400 t-shirts

400 pairs of socks

20 cases of bubble gum

60 cases of sunflower seeds

While there isn't a ton of buzz surrounding the Red Sox this February, fans are a big part of the Truck Day celebration. And those that brave the frigid temps outside of Fenway Park will be met by Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, and Fenway Ambassadors, who will be on a flat-bed truck and tossing soft Red Sox baseballs to fans as it leads the equipment truck away from the ballpark.

"Truck Day" has signaled the unofficial start of Red Sox Spring Training since 2003.