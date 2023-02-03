Watch CBS News

Friday was Red Sox "Truck Day" at Fenway Park

It was freezing in Boston, but there was a sign of spring outside of Fenway Park on Friday. The Red Sox equipment truck was packed up and departed for Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida as the team held its annual "Truck Day."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.