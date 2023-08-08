Yu Chang appears to be the odd man out upon Trevor Story's return to Red Sox

BOSTON -- With Trevor Story set to rejoin the Red Sox on Tuesday, infielder Yu Chang appears to be the odd man out on the Boston roster.

As reporters made their way into Fenway Park ahead of Tuesday night's tilt against the Kansas City Royals, many noted that Chang's locker is now vacant. The Red Sox will make an official announcement on the move in the next few hours.

It appears Yu Chang is no longer on the roster. His locker is cleaned out. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 8, 2023

Yu Chang’s locker has been cleared out. Pablo Reyes is still here. Trevor Story will be activated today. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) August 8, 2023

Story, who hasn't played for Boston since last September, is returning after a 13-game rehab assignment in the minor leagues. The 30-year-old shortstop underwent offseason elbow surgery that kept him out of the first four-plus months of the 2023 season, but is now ready to begin his second season with the Red Sox.

With Chang set to be DFA'd by the club, that means Pablo Reyes' roster spot is safe and he'll back up Story. Reyes was 3-for-4 in Monday night's 6-2 win over the Royals and hit a walk-off grand slam to snap Boston's four-game losing streak, so it would have been a little tough for the Red Sox to cut that guy on Tuesday.

Chang played in 39 games for Boston this season, hitting just .162 with a .200 OBP.