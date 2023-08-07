Change of plans: Trevor Story will be rejoin Red Sox on Tuesday

BOSTON -- Trevor Story was expected to finish off his 20-day rehab assignment in Worcester before returning to the Red Sox. But the shortstop will be activated to the Boston roster on Tuesday, manager Alex Cora has announced.

Story was expected to play for the WooSox through Wednesday and join the Red Sox when his rehab window expired. But the 30-year-old will be back in Boston for the second game of a four-game series against the Royals at Fenway Park.

Story played in 13 games during his rehab assignment from offseason elbow surgery, playing three games for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs and 10 games for Worcester. Between the two stops, Story was 12-for-40 with four homers, four doubles, nine RBI, and 13 strikeouts. He played nine of those 13 games at shortstop and DH'd in the other four games.

In addition to Story's return, Cora also announced that lefty Chris Sale will likely start Friday when Boston opens a three-game set against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. Sale made a pair of rehab starts for Worcester, including 4.1 scoreless innings against Syracuse on Sunday when he fanned seven batters and surrendered just three hits.

Cora also announced that Garrett Whitlock will also pitch for Worcester on Wednesday before returning to Boston on Sunday as a reliever. Tanner Houck will also get the nod for Worcester on Thursday as he works his way back from a facial fracture.