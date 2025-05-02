Bregman's HR, Devers' 2-RBI single help Red Sox beat Twins 6-1 as Casas injures knee

By BRENDAN McGAIR Associated Press

Rafael Devers broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-1 on Friday night as Triston Casas appeared to sustain a serious left knee injury.

Casas left the game due to a lower-body injury in the second inning and was replaced by Romy Gonzalez. The 25-year-old first baseman fell awkwardly while trying to beat out a slow roller up the first-base line and was carried off on a stretcher.

Boston's David Hamilton finished three hits with two stolen bases while Alex Bregman homered as part of a two-hit night. Gonzalez doubled in a run as part of a three-run eighth.

Bregman hit a home run in the first inning, his eighth of the season to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Jeffers hit a solo shot for Minnesota in the top of the third. Louis Varland (1-3) took the loss after allowing back-to-back hits in the seventh.

Boston starter Brayan Bello gave up a run on four hits over 6 2/3 innings and was replaced Justin Wilson (1-0). Two two pitches later, Edouard Julien was caught stealing second to end the top of the seventh and Greg Weissert took over for Wilson to start the eighth.

The Red Sox finished with 13 hits and has recorded at least 10 hit in a game 11 times this season - all wins.

Key moment

In the seventh with runners on second and third, the Twins summoned left-handed reliever Danny Coulombe to face Jarren Duran and Devers, both lefties. After Coulombe got Duran swinging for the second out of the inning, Devers hit a two-RBI single that put Boston up for good.

Key stat

Red Sox starters have sixth consecutive quality starts, the club's longest streak since 2017.

Up next

The middle game of the weekend three-game series scheduled for Saturday with RHP Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.13) scheduled to start for the Twins against Red Sox RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-0, 2.45).